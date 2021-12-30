Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Up 3.4%

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $14.70. 12,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 409,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERAS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

