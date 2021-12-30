Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.13 Million

Brokerages expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post $18.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.38 million to $30.60 million. Epizyme posted sales of $8.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $41.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.74 million to $56.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.05 million, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $98.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.53. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $286.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

