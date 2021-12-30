Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

GMVHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Entain in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Entain in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of GMVHF stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.72. Entain has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $34.79.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

