Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Down 6.2%

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.29 and last traded at $22.41. 6,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 737,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Engagesmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.93.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $363,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Engagesmart Company Profile (NYSE:ESMT)
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
