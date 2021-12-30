Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Down 6.2%

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.29 and last traded at $22.41. 6,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 737,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Engagesmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.93.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $363,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Engagesmart Company Profile (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.