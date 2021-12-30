Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.92.

ET opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.31. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 33.89%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 17,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.