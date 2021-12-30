Enecuum (ENQ) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Enecuum has a total market cap of $12.38 million and approximately $161,823.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00042483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 198,280,713 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

