Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.08

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and traded as low as $46.10. Emera shares last traded at $46.19, with a volume of 1,514 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMRAF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.68.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

