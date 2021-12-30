Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELEV shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevation Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELEV. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELEV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,901. Elevation Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.66.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.15). Analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

