Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Decreased by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,181 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $133.14 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.30 and a 200-day moving average of $137.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $451,735.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,514 shares of company stock worth $3,739,237. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

