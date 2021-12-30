Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.89

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.89 and last traded at $56.64, with a volume of 35593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.03.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Eisai Co., Ltd. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

