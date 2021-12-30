eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.43. eHealth posted earnings per share of $2.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 24,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,546,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in eHealth by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in eHealth in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 12.1% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in eHealth by 116.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 18,015 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $25.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $669.46 million, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of -0.14. eHealth has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $93.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94.

eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

