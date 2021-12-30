Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

EDSA traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $5.72. 99,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,140. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. Edesa Biotech has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $75.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.