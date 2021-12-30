Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.72.

NYSE ETN opened at $171.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.