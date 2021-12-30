Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.19

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and traded as low as $4.80. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 1,964,926 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 41.32% and a net margin of 4.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KODK. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 120.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 158.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 173.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 24,427 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 41.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 260,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

