Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

EGRX opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $673.47 million, a PE ratio of 127.20 and a beta of 0.63. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 276,753 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 716,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after acquiring an additional 227,246 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $9,220,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4,652.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 142,129 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 120,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

