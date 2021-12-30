Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXP. Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $167.98. 136,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,165. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $98.98 and a fifty-two week high of $169.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

