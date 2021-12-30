Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,825,000 after purchasing an additional 110,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 740,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGBN shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $61.58.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

