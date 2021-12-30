E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

EONGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $13.88 on Thursday. E.On has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that E.On will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

