E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
EONGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.
OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $13.88 on Thursday. E.On has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
Further Reading: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.