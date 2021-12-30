Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Down to $15.00

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $14.64. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 7,297 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $309,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $766,310. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after buying an additional 1,639,077 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after buying an additional 875,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,986,000 after buying an additional 463,533 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $98,295,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after buying an additional 1,060,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

