Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Down to $15.00

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $14.64. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 7,297 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.
In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $309,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $766,310. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after buying an additional 1,639,077 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after buying an additional 875,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,986,000 after buying an additional 463,533 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $98,295,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after buying an additional 1,060,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
Featured Story: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.