DXdao Price Hits $634.37 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, DXdao has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for $634.37 or 0.01341805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $31.29 million and $211,388.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00383031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010508 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

