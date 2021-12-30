DXdao One Day Volume Tops $201,537.00 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for $596.61 or 0.01283401 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. DXdao has a total market cap of $29.42 million and $201,537.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.36 or 0.00377234 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011030 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000110 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

