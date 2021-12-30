DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after acquiring an additional 741,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,191 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,769,000 after acquiring an additional 635,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,095,000 after acquiring an additional 322,515 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after buying an additional 966,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $80.59 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

