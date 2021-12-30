Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $1,212,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,431 shares of company stock valued at $20,902,144. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

EW opened at $130.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

