Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 95.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

