Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 15,497 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 201.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $50,958,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 371.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,698,000 after acquiring an additional 580,497 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 305.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,564,000 after acquiring an additional 531,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 85.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,102,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,877,000 after acquiring an additional 507,383 shares in the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CONE. TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.27.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.