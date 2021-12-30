Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,290 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Truist boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

HST opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

