Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.63 Million Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in OneMain by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 96,564 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in OneMain by 23.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 622,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,462,000 after acquiring an additional 117,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in OneMain by 75.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in OneMain by 34.1% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.97. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

