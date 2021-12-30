Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.86

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.86 and traded as low as C$7.63. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$7.66, with a volume of 283,426 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPM. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.86.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$204.29 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.2899999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 32,900 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total transaction of C$309,260.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Ryan Dorfman sold 37,100 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$333,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at C$153,000.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.