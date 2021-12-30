Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $20.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.49 and a beta of 0.58. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

