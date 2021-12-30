Douglas B. Given Purchases 655 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Douglas B. Given acquired 655 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
ARWR stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.77. The company had a trading volume of 340,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 1.29. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.62.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $273,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
