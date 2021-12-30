Douglas B. Given Purchases 655 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Douglas B. Given acquired 655 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ARWR stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.77. The company had a trading volume of 340,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 1.29. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $273,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

