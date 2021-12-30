Donut (DONUT) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $608,125.83 and approximately $4,015.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00058388 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.14 or 0.07851282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00073812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,224.24 or 1.00150337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00054148 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

