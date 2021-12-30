Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $631.98 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $22.79 billion and approximately $631.98 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.00314027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

