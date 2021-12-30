Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.17

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $22.34 billion and $868.92 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.00 or 0.00313057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

