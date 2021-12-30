Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Down to $70.05

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.05, but opened at $68.41. Docebo shares last traded at $68.41, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average is $71.29. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -136.53.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Docebo by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after acquiring an additional 652,604 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Docebo by 44.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,822,000 after acquiring an additional 631,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Docebo by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,906,000 after acquiring an additional 92,971 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Docebo during the second quarter worth about $16,272,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Docebo by 18.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 135,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

