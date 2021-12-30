Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. 23,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,266,008 shares.The stock last traded at $2.90 and had previously closed at $2.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 26.2% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 52.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $702.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -4.60%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

