Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

