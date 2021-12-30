Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $336,900.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $336,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Tuesday, December 7th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 24,334 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $2,735,384.94.

On Friday, November 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,300 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $474,591.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $66,006.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $109,930.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,172,000.00.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $110.25 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.94 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average is $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.