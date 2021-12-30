Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price objective on shares of Diginex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
Shares of EQOS stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Diginex has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.91.
Diginex Company Profile
Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.
