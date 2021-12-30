Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price objective on shares of Diginex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Diginex alerts:

Shares of EQOS stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Diginex has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Diginex by 1,027.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diginex by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diginex in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diginex in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Diginex in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.