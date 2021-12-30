DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Issues Earnings Results

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:DIDI opened at 4.94 on Thursday. DiDi Global has a 1 year low of 4.93 and a 1 year high of 18.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of 7.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIDI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $2,002,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in DiDi Global by 299.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,617 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 45,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

