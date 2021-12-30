DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $9.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRH. TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.41. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.