Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,299,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,129 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $446,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $8,587,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,929. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $247.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.91. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $247.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

