Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Boeing were worth $315,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Shares of BA opened at $203.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.71. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

