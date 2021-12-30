Deutsche Bank AG Has $530.58 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,597,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $530,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.30 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30. The company has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

