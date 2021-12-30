Deutsche Bank AG Has $411.30 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,379 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.37% of Target worth $411,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Target by 609.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target stock opened at $227.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

