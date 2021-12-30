Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,639,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,276 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 3.65% of UGI worth $325,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 161,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 337.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 561,102 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 1,706.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 370,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,069 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

