Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,722,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 348,720 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $380,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after acquiring an additional 67,981 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

In related news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.