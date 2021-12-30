Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in FedEx were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,560 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $104,881,000 after buying an additional 108,382 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $257.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.50. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

