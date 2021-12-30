Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,716 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Amundi bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,697 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $80.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

