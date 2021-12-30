Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 841 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in American Tower were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $288.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.04.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

