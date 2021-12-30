Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 746 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 15.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.2% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.3% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 141,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Ecolab stock opened at $235.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.64 and a 200-day moving average of $221.25. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.15 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total transaction of $1,373,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.